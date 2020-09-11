Coronavirus: Armenia replaces state of emergency with quarantine

The Armenian Government ruled today to announce quarantine until January 11. This regime comes to replace the state of emergency that has been in place since March 16.

The decision has been made, taking into consideration that the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (Covid-19) a global pandemic in March 2020 and that the epidemic situation remains tense all over the world.

Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of the dangers of a second wave of the epidemic.

Armenia has so far confirmed 45,503 cases of coronavirus, 41,434 people have recovered, the death toll has reached 909. The number of active cases is 2,880.