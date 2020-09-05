UEFA Nations League: Armenia to face North Macedonia

Armenia will face North Macedonia in a 2020-21 UEFA Nations League fixture tonight.

These two teams met in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League and the home team won both matches between them.

North Macedonia won their home match 2-0 while Armenia won theirs 4-0.

The match is going to be the first under head coach Joaquín Caparrós. The boss told a pre-match press-conference on Friday the team will be aspiring to achieve considerable results in the competition.

The Armenian national team has seven newcomers, while captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan is missing.

“Naturally, when the leader of the team does not play, it affects the team, but we have what we have. We should try to show a team game, focus on our game qualities,” the head coach said.

The match kicks off at 5 pm Yerevan time.