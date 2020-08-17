List of COVID-19 testing laboratories in Armenia

From now on, people entering Armenia can chose to self-quarantine for 14 days or take a PCR test.

If a person entering the territory of the Republic of Armenia doesn’t have symptoms of the coronavirus and is not going to be hospitalized, he or she may choose to take a PCR test and leave the self-isolation if the reult is negative.

Zvartnots International Airport presents the list of COVID-19 testing laboratories.

Samples for COVID-19 testing are being collected in almost all private medical centers in Yerevan.

During self- isolation, samples for PCR testing should be collected exclusively by a laboratory specialists at the individual’s self- isolation place.

The person has no right to leave the place of self-isolation until he or she receives a negative test result.

Last week the Armenian government decided to allow non-citizens enter the country.