Every goal and assist from Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Roma (video)

AS Roma presents all goals and assists from Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan during his first year at the club.

✨ MICKI ✨



Every goal and assist from @HenrikhMkh in his first season in Rome! ⚽️🐺🅰️ #ASRoma

pic.twitter.com/4fOMkAbXuG — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 15, 2020

Mkhitaryan moved to Roma from Arsenal on a year-long loan, which was later extended until the end of the season.

Mkhitaryan made 22 appearances for Roma in Serie A, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists.