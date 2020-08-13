His Holiness Aram I lauds Armenian humanitarian aid to Lebanon

During a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos o fteh Great House of Clicia, expressed his appreciation for the Armenian humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people and the Armenian community delivered on three flights.

Today His Holiness Aram I hosted Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekian. The Ambassador briefed the Patriarch on the meetings of the Armenian delegation with local Armenian community representatives. and provided some details about the aid sent.

His Holiness expressed his appreciation to the Ambassador for his work and assistance in during the visit of the delegation.

Three flights from Yerevan to Beirut delivered over 36 tons of humanitarian aid from Armenia and Artsakh. About 100 Armenian nationals returned home from Lebanon.

An Armenian delegation led by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan visited Beirut to assess the needs of the Armenian community on the ground.