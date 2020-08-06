Roma crash out of Europa League

Roma crashed out of the Europa League at the Round of 16, while first-half goals from Sergio Reguilón and Youssef En-Nesyri took three-time UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla into the quarter-finals.

The three-time UEFA Europa League winners reached another quarter-final with a dominant display in Duisburg.

The Spanish side had not reached the quarter-finals since last lifting the trophy in 2016 but were quickly into their stride at the MSV Arena and had already threatened several times before taking the lead in the 22nd minute. Éver Banega’s fine cross-field pass picked out Reguilón’s darting run and the left-back skipped past two challenges before firing under Pau López at the goalkeeper’s near post.

Roma regrouped but, just as they were finding a foothold in the game, they fell further behind a minute before the break. Lucas Ocampos rode Roger Ibañez’s lunging tackle down the right and, though Pau López half-blocked his cross, the ball still reached En-­Nesyri, who gleefully slammed in.