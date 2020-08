German Ambassador to Armenia Dr. Michael Banzhaf today handed over medical supplies worth 25,000 euros to Armenia’s First Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan.

This is another contribution to the fight against the coronavirus, the German Embassy in Armenia said.

The donation was made possible by International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany, a German medical team, which supported Armenian colleagues in the fight against Covid-19 in the second half of July.