Strong explosion rocks Beirut

Large blast rocks Lebanese capital Beirut, ahead of verdict in trial over killing of ex-PM Rafic Hariri in 2005, the BBB reports.

Footage shared on social media shows the blast rattling entire buildings and breaking glass. The explosion was felt in several parts of the city.

Reports say the explosion was in the port area of the city, with unconfirmed reports of a second blast.

A UN tribunal is due to issue its verdict in the trial in absentia of four suspects in the murder by car bomb of Rafic Hariri.

The possible second explosion was reported to be at the Hariri residence in the city.