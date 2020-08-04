One Armenian killed, several injured in Beirut blast

The Armenian-populated Areas of Beirut have sustained considerable damage as a result of the massive blast that rocked the Lebanese capital, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdayan informs.

According to preliminary information, one ethnic Armenian has died, several others have sustained various injuries, mainly in the houses, from the breaking of glass.

The building of the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon was partially damaged by the explosion, she said.

The Armenian Embassy in in contact with relevant authorities of Lebanon and the local Armenian community structures.