Armenia will closely follow the course of joint Azerbaijani-Turkish drills

Armenia’s Defense Minister David Tonoyan received today French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacotte. Issues of bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed during the meeting.

Presenting the recent situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani forces, the Defense Minister attached importance to the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Russia, US and France in easing tensions and ensuring the continuation of the negotiation process.

Referring to the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises, David Tonoyan noted that from a military point of view, their tactical nature is not worrying, but it is important for the war games not to turn into provocative actions in the immediate vicinity of the Republic of Armenia borders, defense structures and other infrastructure.

The Defense Minister stressed that the Armenian side will closely follow the course of the military exercises and further developments.

Reaffirming France’s mediating role in the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict, Ambassador Jonathan Lacotte, in his turn, highly assessed the balanced atmosphere in Armenia free of nationalist accents, manifestations and war calls.