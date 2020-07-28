Belarus President says he had “asymptomatic coronavirus”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that he overcame coronavirus ‘on his feet’ and was asymptomatic.

“I had coronavirus without knowing about it as I showed no symptoms, Lukashenko said as he met with senior officials and the staff of the national security system agencies while inspecting Military Unit No. 3214 of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on 28 July, BelTA reports.

“I apologize for my voice. I have had to talk a lot lately. But, most amazingly, as it turned out, I had coronavirus. This is the conclusion that the doctors made yesterday. It was an asymptomatic case,” the head of state said.

“As I have said earlier, 97% of the Belarusians who contract the virus recover without showing any symptoms. Thank heavens, I was one of the asymptomatic ones,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Belarus has reported more than 67,000 coronavirus cases. National authorities refused to impose lockdown measures to counter the spread of the virus, opting to hold mass events and greenlighting the presidential election campaign. The vote is scheduled to take place on August 9.