Wedding in the rear: Armenian couple marries in border village amid escalation of tensions

A couple married in Armenia’s border village of Tavush today amid escalation of the situation on the shared border with Azerbaijan.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan shared a photo from the ceremony, which was also attended by the Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Chobanyan.

“A wedding in the rear. They are shooting, ours are getting married,” the Minister captioned the photo.

Speaking at a daily briefing earlier today Governor Hayk Chobanyan said “this means life is returning to normal.

Large-sale reconstruction works have started in the province, to eliminate the consequences of clashes with Azerbaijan.

A number of civilian infrastructures and settlement were shelled during week-long hostilities incited by the Azerbaijani side on July 12.