Forbes: Azerbaijan threatens Chernobyl-style ‘catastrophe’ in Caucasus drone war

Foreign Media outlets, including Forbes, the France Presse Agency, Daily Express, The Times and others have refereed to Azerbaijan’s threat to launch missile attacks at the Armenian Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant․

Forbes calls it “the most alarming development” in the ongoing Armenian Azerbaijani clashes. It quotes Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spokesman Vagif Dargyakhly as saying that their weapons are “capable of hitting the Metzamur NPP with high accuracy, which will turn into a catastrophe for Armenia.”

It also quotes Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan, as saying that “statements of this kind are a crime.”



Author David Hambling writes that “while Azerbaijan does possess a handful of long-range ballistic missiles — which Dargyakhly mentions — with 30-meter CEP (the size circle they can hit 50% of the time) these are not necessarily accurate enough to hit something as small as a specific building.”

He notes that “the LORA ballistic missiles supplied by Israel are claimed to be more accurate (10 meters) thanks to a television-guided terminal seeker supplementing GPS guidance but finding an exact target may be challenging.”