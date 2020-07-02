Pashinyan congratulates Putin on successful completion of Constitutional referendum

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on “successful completion of the vote on Constitutional amendments.”

“This event, of course, was of fundamental importance for the further strengthening of Russia’s statehood. I am convinced that the changes in the country’s Constitution, which have been approved by the vast majority of the Russian society, create conditions for further progress in the country and its socio-economic development,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Pashinyan wished Vladimir Putin and the brotherly people of the Russian Federation peace, prosperity and prosperity.

Russian voters have overwhelmingly backed a referendum on constitutional changes that includes a provision allowing President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036.

The tally for the voting that has taken place over a full week showed a 78% “yes” vote, according to Russia’s Central Election Commission. The commission estimated the turnout was 65% of eligible voters.