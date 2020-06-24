Aznavour Foundation and Armenia’s Ministry of Education announce a collaboration

The Aznavour Foundation and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia announce a collaboration aimed at creating new opportunities for young and talented people who choose art as their career path.

In 2018 the Aznavour Foundation and Aznavour family members received requests for the naming of the Yerevan State College of Culture after Charles Aznavour. The Foundation’s Chairman Nicolas Aznavour and CEO Kristina Aznavour visited the college in 2018, had meetings with the management and students. After those meetings and discussions, the permission letter was signed.

Later it was announced that the Yerevan State College of Culture will be merged with the Yerevan State College of Pop and Jazz Art. On April 23 2020, during the Armenian Government’s Cabinet meeting, the decision was approved and on June 22 the newly established institution was officially named “Yerevan State College of Culture and Arts”.

“We are happy to cooperate with the Ministry and bring changes to the lives of thousands of young people. I am sure that thanks to this collaboration the College will become more attractive and successful. Charles Aznavour’s career path was full of obstacles and challenges, but his determination and hard work brought him to the highest levels in his field. I want our younger generation to be inspired by his example and always strive for excellence”, says Kristina Aznavour, CEO of the Aznavour Foundation.

“By uniting these two colleges, the Armenian Government aims to significantly improve the quality and efficiency of education, increase the transparency and accountability of the management of the joint institution, and provide the best opportunities and creative environment for young people who see their future in art. We are confident that cooperation with the Aznavour Foundation will be a key guarantee for the development of artistic and cultural education,” said Zhanna Andreasyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia.

For the Aznavour Foundation, it is essential that the newly established college creates values ​​and opportunities for the new generations of young artists. In order to outline and develop the best solutions, the Foundation and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, which will establish the readiness to work together on the College’s development strategy, to initiate the naming of the institution after the National hero of the Republic of Armenia Charles Aznavour, as well as agenda related to further cooperation between the Foundation and the newly established college.