Lithuanian medics and experts head for Armenia

Lithuanian medics and experts, as well as around 1.5 tons of medical equipment and supplies have departed to Yerevan, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius informs.

“I’m deeply proud that Lithuania could extend helping hand to Armenia in its fight against Covid-19,” Linkevicius said in a Twitter post. He also appreciated Sweden’s and EU’s contribution to this mission.

Physicians were delegated by Hospital of Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Kaunas Clinics , Vilnius University Hospital (VUL) Santara Clinic and Panevėžys Republican Hospital (RPL), Lithuanian National Radio and Television informs.

The team of specialists is accompanied by Marius Čiurlionis, an adviser to the Ministry of Health, who will also head the operations headquarters. Valdas Meškauskas and Maj. Aurimas Gusčius, as in Lithuania, will supervise logistics issues in Armenia.

“I am not afraid to say that Lithuania has managed to overcome the first wave of the pandemic quite successfully. We have also received praise from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for this,” Minister of Health Aurelius Veryga said.

” This was due to timely prevention measures and, of course, the mobilization of people. Other countries have a so-called bad scenario, one of which is Armenia. I would like to thank the medics, specialists who did not escape serious challenges and departed to Armenia voluntarily, where they will share the best practices of our country and apply the lessons learned from us in practice,” the Minister said.

On behalf of Armenia, Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan expressed gratitude for the support.

“Lithuania was the first country to respond to Armenia’s request to send medics to help combat Covid-19. Lithuania is also still the only state to have sent assistance twice,” Ambassador Mkrtchyan said.

The team of volunteers will spend about two weeks in Armenia and will do their best to help improve the situation.

“This is also an indication of vastly improving relations over the past few years,” the Ambassador said, adding that the relations between Armenia and Lithuania are becoming strategic, and the aid is one of its indications.