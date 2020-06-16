Former CBA President Arthur Javadyan appointed Ambassador-at-Large

Former President of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a relevant decision based on Article 16.1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.

Javadyan served two terms as Chairman of the Central Bank.

Introducing the new Chairman to CBA staff on Monday, PM Nikol Pashinyan said certain agreements had been reached with Mr. Javadyan regarding his future activities.

“Mr. Javadyan will be involved in the development of economic policy and economic analysis, as well as conduct certain processes in Armenia with the involvement of international experts in economics. We have concrete projects, the implementation of which will be a great success in terms of economic thought development in Armenia,” the Prime Minister stated.

Martin Galstyan has replaced Artur Javadyan as Chairman of the Central Bank.