Serbia to send medical supplies and equipment to Armenia worth $1 million

Serbia will provide large-scale humanitarian assistance to Armenia in support of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Recently, President Armen Sarkissian discussed the issue in a telephone conversation with his colleague Alexander Vucic. The Presidents touched upon the coronavirus-related situation. The President of Serbia stressed that his country was ready to support Armenia. President Sarkissian then presented him the list of necessary items provided Minister of Health.

In the coming days, two special flights, fully loaded with a large number of medical supplies and equipment will arrive in Armenia. In particular, 10 artificial respiration devices, 10 monitors, 500,000 surgical and 100,000 respiratory masks, 25,000 protective goggles, 25,000 medical protective equipment and other necessary items will be delivered. The total cost of Serbian assistance to Armenia, initiated by President Sarkissian and supported by the President of Serbia, will amount to about $ 1 million.

During a telephone conversation with the President of Serbia, President Armen Sarkissian thanked Alexander Vucic and the friendly Serbian people for their continued warm attitude towards Armenia and the Armenian people.