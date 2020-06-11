Armenia to extend the state of emergency for another month

The state of emergency in Armenia will be extended for another month, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a daily briefing today.

The decision will be adopted during a special sitting of the government on Friday.

“The reasons why we declared a state of emergency in the country have not been eliminated,” PM Pashinyan stated.

The details of what has been done and what has not been done, as well as the future steps will be discussed at a special sitting of the Parliament to be convened after the decision on extension is made.

PM Pashinyan once again urged to strictly comply with anti-epidemic measures.

“We have a chance to minimize the new cases in 7-14 days if we follow the rules today,” the Prime Minister stated.

“It’s up to any of us to solve the issue,” he concluded.