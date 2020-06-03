Armenia reports first case of Kawasaki disease in 4-year-old child

A 4-year-old child with Covid-19 has been diagnosed with Kawasaki syndrome in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

Different countries have reported growth in the number of children with Kawasaki syndrome, and some researchers link this to the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister said in a Facebook post.

The causation of the Kawasaki syndrome has not been fully examined, but it is mainly associated with autoimmune response to infectious diseases. It is most common in children under 5 years of age.

“Given the international statistics, we had previously stored expensive immunoglobulin drugs specifically for the treatment of this syndrome,” Arsen Torosyan noted.

He once again called on everyone – children and adults – to strictly follow anti-epidemic rules, refrain from close contacts, wear masks, wash or disinfect the hands.

“It’s necessary to restrict all non-essential contacts to break the infection transmission chains,” he emphasized.