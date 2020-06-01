Woman with diabetes and on hemodialysis beats Covid-19 in Armenia

Woman aged 47 has been discharged from Sourb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center after 44 days at intensive care.

The woman was diagnosed with coronavirus and has a number of accompanying diseases such as diabetes, ischemic disease, renal failure and has been on hemodialysis.

She was accepted to hospital in moderate condition, but she quickly developed respiratory failure and mental obtundation. After 24 days on ventilation, she regained consciousness and started breathing unassisted.

She was taken to another hospital after testing negative for coronavirus to get therapy for other diseases.