U.S commits an additional $1 million to support Armenia’s response to COVID-19

The U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed an additional $1 million to support Armenia’s response to COVID-19.

This assistance continues to prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication, and more.

To date, USAID has provided nearly $2.7 million in emergency health funding to support Armenia’s COVID response.