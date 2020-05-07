Germany’s Bundesliga to resume this month

The German Bundesliga season can resume this month, Chancellor Angela Merkel has confirmed, the BBC reports.

It will become the first major league in Europe to return to competition, and clubs have been told by the German Football League (DFL) that it wants to restart on 15 May.

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

With nine games remaining, Bayern Munich are top of the table, four points above Borussia Dortmund.

The start date will be confirmed on Thursday after the 36 clubs and the DFL have met via video link.