Agent Raiola dismisses Mkhitaryan “demand” to Arsenal as ‘fake news’

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not declared that his “time in London is over”, says Mino Raiola, with the Arsenal midfielder’s representative branding the circulation of such comments “fake news”.

Corriere dello Sport had run a story that claimed the Gunners winger, who is on loan with Roma, had told the north London club: “My time in London is over. I hope you manage to find an agreement with Rome because my desire is to stay.”

But Raiola has dismissed those quotes, tweeting: “Mkhitaryan did not send any message to Arsenal. Specially in times like these, fake news are completely unacceptable.”