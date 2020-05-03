Armenia highly values freedom of speech and unimpeded work of the media – Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has congratulated all media professionals and their vast audience on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

“The World Press Freedom Day receives particular significance today as the international community faces global challenges posed by COVID-19. Overcoming these challenges requires civil solidarity, while access to credible and fact based information is indispensable in this regard,” the Foreign Minister said in a statement.

“Free and independent media is the driving force for a vibrant democratic society and democratic transformation. Freedom of media and speech is one of the most important achievements of Armenia, gained by Armenia’s society as a result of its adherence to the values of freedom, democratic choice and the resolve to defend them,” he added.

“Armenia highly values freedom of speech and unimpeded work of the media, access to information, including and in particular in conflict zones. Free media and freedom of expression greatly contribute to the preparation of peoples to peace, the Minister stated.