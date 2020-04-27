UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help fight COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Armenia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Emrates News Agency reports.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mohammed Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Armenia, said, “The UAE is honored to carry out its commitments to aiding other nations in their respective fights against COVID-19.”

وقال سعادة محمد عيسى علي القطام الزعابي سفير الدولة لدى جمهورية أرمينيا: "تتشرف دولة الإمارات بتنفيذ التزاماتها بمساعدة… Gepostet von Embassy of the UAE in Yerevan am Montag, 27. April 2020

“The leadership and people of the UAE stand in solidarity with all those working together to put an end to this crisis, recognising that the international community can only defeat COVID-19 while unified in action and intention,” Al Zaabi remarked.

To date, the UAE has sent over 314 metric tons of aid to more than 27 countries, supporting nearly 314,000 medical professionals in the process.