Armenian couple marries amid quarantine

A couple quarantined in one of the hotels in the resort city of Tsakhkadzor celebrated the wedding party today, reveals Bakur Melkonyan, founder of the Art Lunch network of buffet-restaurants, which serves food to isolation facilities.

“When I was heading for Tsakhkadzor today, I was told to fetch a cake and flowers. I ask ‘what’s the occasion,’ they say ‘wedding.’ I thought they were joking, but it turned out that a couple in quarantine really got married today,” he added.

“I am sure that married during such modest and original conditions, the couple will never part,” said Melkonyan and wished them happiness.