Armenian couple marries amid quarantine

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 25, 2020, 18:26
A couple quarantined in one of the hotels in the resort city of Tsakhkadzor celebrated the wedding party today, reveals Bakur Melkonyan, founder of the Art Lunch network of buffet-restaurants, which serves food to isolation facilities.

“When I was heading for Tsakhkadzor today, I was told to fetch a cake and flowers. I ask ‘what’s the occasion,’ they say ‘wedding.’ I thought they were joking, but it turned out that a couple in quarantine really got married today,” he added.

“I am sure that married during such modest and original conditions, the couple will never part,” said Melkonyan and wished them happiness.  

Երբ առավոտյան գնում էի Ծաղկաձոր, ինձ ասեցին, որ ծաղիկ ու տորթ ա պետք։ Հարցնում եմ ի՞նչ առիթ ա, ասում են հարսանիք։ Մտածեցի կատակում են, այ մարդ պարզվեց իրականում կարանտինի մեջ գտնվող մի զույգ այսօր ամուսնացավ❤Վստահ եմ, այ ըսենց համեստ ու օրիգինալ միացած զույգը երբեք չի բաժանվի։ Երջանկություն եմ մաղթում❤

Gepostet von Bakur Melkonyan am Samstag, 25. April 2020
