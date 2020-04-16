Third President Serzh Sargsyan testifies before parliamentary panel

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan has been invited to the National Assembly to testify before the ad hoc committee examining the circumstances of the April War.

“In no case should the issue of the April war divide our people, weaken our unity and endanger our defense capacities,” Sargsyan said in a statement released by his office before the hearing.

“Four years ago, we were attacked by the enemy. During the four-day large-scale hostilities, Azerbaijan used almost all the weapons in its arsenal, but the Defense Army and thousands of volunteers heroically defended their territories and thwarted the enemy’s intentions,” he added.

Serzh Sargsyan said he was ready to look members of the committee in the eyes and tell everything he knows and thinks and everything he knows.

Earlier the committee said it would satisfy Serzh Sargsyan’s request for a copy of the videotaped testimonies.