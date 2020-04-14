Vrej Agajanian selected as new Mayor of Glendale

Glendale Councilman Vrej Agajanian was selected by the City Council Monday to be the city’s mayor, mynewsla.com reports.

Each year, the Glendale council selects one of its members to serve as mayor. Duties include presiding at council meetings and performing ceremonial responsibilities.

This will be Agajanian’s first stint as mayor. He was elected to the City Council in 2017.

Agajanian is a television host, commentator and CEO of two local television stations, according to biographical information provided by the city.

Agajanian is also a member and past president of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America, and a board member of both the Glendale Police Foundation and Glendale Kiwanis Club.

Agajanian succeeds Ara Najarian as mayor. Najarian’s term on the council expires in 2022.