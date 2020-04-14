President Sarkissian congratulates Artsakh Republic’s President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with the President-elect of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

President Sarkissian congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on his success in the second round of the presidential election in Artsakh and for being elected President of the Artsakh Republic.

President Sarkissian said that Arayik Harutyunyan will assume the post of President during a very difficult and responsible period for Artsakh due to the events taking place in the world, in particular the complicated geopolitical processes taking place in our region.

“The Republic of Artsakh has once again proved that it is a full-fledged country with its state bodies and, most importantly, with its citizens. Today more than ever we need to be united and united,” the President of Armenia said.

Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that Arayik Harutyunyan will be able to strengthen the atmosphere of solidarity and tolerance in Artsakh, ensure the security of Artsakh, its economic and political development, unite the people around common goals.