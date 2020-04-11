Armenian government to submit draft decision on extending the state of emergency

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a sitting of the commission coordinating the work on preventing the spread of coronavirus in the Republic of Armenia.

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan briefed the participants on the statistics of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Armenia and the health condition of the infected people.

Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Situation Commandant Tigran Avinyan touched upon the tactics of combating coronavirus infection.

In particular, it was proposed to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days, to maintain the existing restrictions on movement, public transport, interregional movement.

Afterwards, issues related to the limitations of certain types of economic activities, the schedule of their elimination, and the action plan for counteracting the spread of the infection were discussed.

Issues related to the organization of work in other spheres of social, educational, cultural and public life were touched upon.

The Prime Minister instructed to submit a draft decision of the government to extend the state of emergency. After its adoption a special sitting of the National Assembly will be convened by virtue of the Constitution.