Sixth patient dies of COVID-19 in Armenia

The sixth patient with coronairus has died at “Nork” Infectious Clinical Hospital, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

The 78-year-old woman had coronavirus disease, confirmed bilateral polysynthetic pneumonia, and developed blood coagulation disorders, which in turn made the treatment difficult.

In addition, the woman had chronic diseases, including diabetes, arterial hypertension.

The woman was not a citizen of the Republic of Armenia.

Armenia has so far confirmed 663 cases of coronavirus, 33 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.