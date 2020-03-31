Voters in Artsakh head to polls to elect President and Parliament

People in Artsakh head to polls to elect the country’s President and Parliament.

Fourteen candidates are running for President: Kristin Balayan, Vitaly Balasanyan, Sergey Amiryan, David Babayan, Bella Lalayan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Hayk Khanumyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Vahan Badasyan, Masis Mayilyan, Ashot Ghulian, Ruslan Israyelyan, Ashot Dadayan and Melsik Poghosyan.

Twelve political parties are running for Parliament: National Revival, United Fatherland, Independence Generation, ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Revolutionary Party of Artsakh, Free Fatherland bloc, Justice Party, Democratic Party of Artsakh, Unified Armenia Party, Conservative Party of Artsakh, Communist Party of Nagorno Karabakh and New Artsakh bloc.

282 polling districts have opened in eight electoral districts.

A total of 103,663 citizens are eligible to vote. The elections will be monitored by 963 observers; 231 journalists will cover the polls.