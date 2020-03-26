Three servicemen test positive for coronavirus – Defense Minister

Three servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces have tested positive for the coronavirus, Defense Minister David Tonoyan has confirmed.

The three were tested after the coronavirus was confirmed in a family member of one of the servicemen.

“The three cases are related to one of the primary sources in Armenia. The servicemen were previously isolated, which significantly reduced the risk of further spread of the infection,” the Defense Minister clarified.

Minister Tonoyan said the three serve in a unit not involved in combat tasks. They have been hospitalized; none has pneumonia and their lives are not at risk.

All contacts have been isolated and are under strict control, he added.

Another 32 servicemen have been tested, the results are pending, the Minister said, adding that most severe anti-epidemic measures have been taken, medical monitoring is being carried out in the unit located at a considerable distance from the front-line.

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the armed forces, we have undertaken extensive medical preventive work, creating the necessary conditions for military personnel to remain free of the infection. However, it is not possible to prevent the penetration of the infection into the army, as a large number of servicemen are in daily contact with the civilian population,” he stated.