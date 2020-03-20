Armenian Olympic Champions, silver and bronze medal winners to receive lifetime payments

Armenia’s Olympic Champions will henceforth receive lifetime payments amounting to AMD 200 thousand (about $400), the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

For the first time in the history of independent Armenia, silver and bronze medal winners will also get lifetime payments amounting to AMD 140 thousand and AMD 100 thousand respectively.

The same regulation provides for a lifetime payment of 100 thousand drams for non-Olympic sports for athletes who have won the World Championships in chess, sambo and ship modeling.

The decision applies to all athletes included in the teams of both the Republic of Armenia and the former Soviet Union, if they reside in Armenia and are citizens of the Republic of Armenia.