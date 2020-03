Euro 2020 has been postponed by one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Armenian Football Federation informs.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, has been holding an emergency video conference involving major stakeholders on Tuesday.

It has been decided to hold the tournament from 11 June to 11 July next year.

The tournament was due to take place from 12 June-12 July this year at 12 venues across Europe.