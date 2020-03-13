Two more quarantined people test positive on coronavirus in Armenia

Two more quarantined people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of total cases to eight, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has informed.

The Minister says the patients feel good and show no symptoms.

Their families have already been quarantined, and the scope of their immediate contacts is currently being determined.

The Minister calls on citizens to avoid contacts, refrain from visiting mass gatherings.

All educational establishments will be closed until March 23. The government will return to the issue on March 17-18 and will extend the term if necessary.