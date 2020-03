Houses damaged in Armenia’s Voskepar as a result of Azerbaijani shooting

Hasmik Martirosyan

Public Radio of Armenia

Azerbaijani forces have been firing in the direction of Armenia’s Tavush Province this morning.

“There has been shooting in the direction of Voskepar this morning, but the village has not been directly targeted,” head of Voskepar community Serob Makhsudyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

Firing in the direction of the village started at about 3 pm on March 8. Several houses and a vehicle were damaged.

The damage is yet to be estimated.