Armenian Army taking preventive measures against coronavirus

A number of measures are being taken in the Armenian Armed Forces to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Control has been tightened in military medical establishments, visitors allowed to enter only after fever screening at checkpoints and only with medical protective masks;

Military medical facilities have suspended scheduled examination and medical assistance to family members of military servicemen in need.

Medical services have been halted for long-term former military servicemen.

Compulsory military servants are granted leave only on the grounds provided for in Article 28.6.2. and 28.6.3 of the RA Law on Military Service and the Status of Servicemen.