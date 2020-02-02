Today is 02/02/2020 -the first global palindrome day in 909 years

Today is a very special occasion — the date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same when read forwards and backwards.

It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, at just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

This is the only time such a date will occur this century.

The previous palindrome date in all formats came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111.

The next will come in 101 years on 12/12/2121 and after that there will not be another until 03/03/3030.

Palindrome comes from the Greek words “palin,” which means “again, back” and “dromos,” meaning “running,” according to Dictionary.com. So palindrome is a word or phrase that runs back on itself.