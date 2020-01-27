Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet in Geneva

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia in Azerbaijan will meet in Geneva later this week, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

“On January 29 and 30 in Geneva, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will hold meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, with mediation and participation of the Co-Chairs,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anan Naghdalyan said in a Facebbok post.

“A wide range of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, will be touched upon,” she added.