World’s largest twin-engine jet Boeing 777X completes first flight

Boeing has successfully completed the first test flight of the world’s largest twin-engined plane, the 777X, the BBC reports.

The flight took off near Seattle and lasted four hours. Two attempts were called off this week due to high winds.

Further tests are needed before the aircraft enters service with Emirates next year.

The 252-foot-long passenger plane had been due to launch this year but has been delayed by some technical difficulties.

The 777X is a larger and more efficient version of Boeing’s successful 777 mini-jumbo. Standout features include folding wingtips and the world’s largest commercial engines.

Boeing says it has sold 309 of the plane – worth more than $442 million each at list prices.

The plane will go head-to-head with the Airbus A350-1000 which seats about 360 passengers.