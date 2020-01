On January 25, 2020, His Excellency Mr. Armen Sarkissian, the president of Republic of Armenia visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and met with His Beatitude Abp. Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasryan informs.

Thereafter His Excellency met with the Religious leaders of the Holy Land and representatives of the Armenian community.

At the end His Excellency and His Beatitude exchanged gifts.