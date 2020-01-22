Mexican MPs visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

A delegation of Mexican lawmakers led by Adolfo Torres Ramirez, Chairman of the Friendship Group with Armenia at the Mexico House of Representatives, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial accompanied by Nora Arustamyan, the Head of the Armenia-Mexico Friendship Group of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

Mr. Ramirez was welcomed by Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan, who presented the history of the Memorial.

The members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal fire in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, silently commemorating the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

The delegation from Mexico also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum.

At the end of the visit, Adolfo Torres Ramirez left a note in the Commemorative Guestbook, in particular: “We must do everything for the world to respect, understand the Armenian Genocide and be able to live in peace. It must be recognized by all, and the Armenian people become an advocate of peace.”