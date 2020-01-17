Yerevan named among world’s most expensive cities

Crowd-sourced global database Numbeo has ranked Yerevan among the most expensive cities in the world.

The Armenian capital is placed 380th among 440 cities worldwide with the highest cost of living. Baku and Tbilisi – the capital cities of neighboring Azerbaijan and Georgia – are ranked 390th and 404th respectively.

Cost of Living Index is a relative indicator of consumer goods prices, including groceries, restaurants, transportation and utilities. Cost of Living Index doesn’t include accommodation expenses such as rent or mortgage.

These indices are relative to New York City (NYC). If a city has a Cost of Living Index of 120, it means Numbeo estimates it is 20% more expensive than New York (excluding rent).

In the Numbeo index, five Swiss cities rank as the most expensive in the world, with prices up to 28% higher than in New York – while cities in India rank as being some of the cheapest, with prices less than a fifth of those in New York.

To collect data Numbeo relies on user inputs and manually collected data from authoritative sources (websites of supermarkets, taxi company websites, governmental institutions, newspaper articles, other surveys, etc.). Manually collected data from established sources are reentered twice per year.