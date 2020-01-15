Armenian Genocide issue raised at Turkey’s High Advisory Board meeting

Turkey fears “some circles” are using the Armenian Genocide issue to create divisions within the Turkish community.

The country’s communications director Fahrettin Altun made the remarks after a meeting of the High Advisory Board under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, the Hurriyet Daily news reports.

In a statement following the event, Altun said the question was on the agenda of the meeting, adding that some actors were seeking to “use the issue in a bid to damage the harmony of the Turkish people.”

He said the officials evaluated national and international opinions on the issue along with the correct diplomatic moves and attempts to hinder acts of disinformation on the case.

“The members of the High Advisory Board once again emphasized their determination to maintain our solidarity and union and the protection of our country’s interests,” Altun said.