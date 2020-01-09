World Bank forecasts 5.1% growth for Armenia in 2020

The World Bank forecasts a 5.1% growth for Armenia in 2020. The growth is projected to reach 5.2% in 2021-2022.

According to the World Bank Global Economic Prospects (GEP) January 2020 report, growth in the South Caucasus is forecast to decelerate, however estimations of Armenia’s economic growth are pretty solid at this stage.

Global economic growth is forecast to edge up to 2.5% in 2020 as investment and trade gradually recover from last year’s significant weakness but downward risks persist, the World Bank says.