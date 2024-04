Paris Mayor awards Medal of Honorary Citizenship to Artsakh’s former State Minister Artak Beglaryan

On Armenian Genocide commemoration day the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, awarded a Medal of Honorary Citizenship to Artsakh’s Fformer State Minister and Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan.

In his speech Artak Beglaryan reminded that philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan’s life is in danger in Azerbaijan’s jail. He has been on hunger strike since April 5.