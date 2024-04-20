UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan border agreement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Friday’s agreement on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, his spokesman says.

“The Secretary-General has been closely following the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and he welcomes Friday’s agreement between the respective State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between the two countries,” said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

Guterres encourages the parties to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and tackle all outstanding bilateral issues toward achieving full normalization of relations, said the statement.