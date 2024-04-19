Pure disinformation: US State Department comments on document circulated by Azerbaijani media

The US Department of State has denied Azerbaijani reports on the signing of a document on US military support to Armenia durng a high-level Armenia-EU_US meeting in Brussels on April 5.

“This document is pure disinformation – security issues were not on the agenda,” the State Department said in comments to Azerbaijan State News Agency, directing them to the joint press release put out along with the EU and Armenia following the April 5 trilateral meeting in Brussels.

“The Brussels meeting with the EU and Armenia focused solely on Armenia’s economic resilience as it works to diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs, and support for Armenia’s ongoing reforms, including in areas such as democracy and rule of law,” the press service of the State Department said.

A photo of alleged documents related to the US-EU-Armenia trilateral meeting held in Brussels was circulated in Azerbaijani media on Thursday.

Armenian Foreign Minister Spokesperson said earlier that “the Brussels process has been completely transparent and will remain so,” stressed that there was no hidden agenda.